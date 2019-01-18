Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Concern Among Fans After Claiming Obsessive ‘You’ Character Is ‘Not Creepy’

Millie Bobby Brown sparked concern among fans after voicing her opinion about the traits of an obsessive character on another viral Netflix series as “not creepy.”

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star revealed online that she started watching You — the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series that has since become a viral hit — admitting that she was one of many fans who fell for the series’ stalker main character, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

On the series, Joe falls in love with and begins to stalk Beck (Elizabeth Lail) before his obsession turns him into a murderer.

“So I just started that new show You. He’s not creepy. He’s in love with her, and it’s OK,” Brown said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. “So I’m obsessed with it, I’m binge-watching it, absolute banger, Netflix.”

While Brown might have received a slew of comments in her Instagram inbox denouncing the character, Brown guessing her comments would bring further backlash given the seriousness of the subject matter, quickly posted a second video on her Instagram, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“I know everybody’s going to say, ‘Uh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?’ No, like, he’s in love with her. And it’s just like, just watch the show and don’t judge me on my opinions,” she said.

“He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her” is she really that stupid lmao pic.twitter.com/0QfMb6pOyb — cait︽✵︽ 49 (@ivarsforbes) January 15, 2019

Fans who seemed to focus on the actress’ young age, were quick to write messages pointing out Brown’s problematic take on the series.

One accused Brown of “romanticizing and normalizing abusive, unhealthy behavior,” and asking her to stop.

Another one called Joe “a disgusting predator.” Meanwhile, many went on to call Brown, “naive.”

so y’all do viral the video of millie bobby brown starting the series “you” where she thinks that joe is only in love but u ignore this video where she already finished the series and says that joe is a stalker, you just want to attack her! pic.twitter.com/zSgQCiUPDC — luk ‏ً (@strengthmillie) January 17, 2019

“Just heard about the Millie Bobby Brown/YOU thing and I’m just horrified I don’t have words,” one user wrote. “Stop romanticizing and normalizing abusive, unhealthy behavior.”

Another one tweeted: “Millie Bobby Brown’s take on the stalker character from ‘You’ just goes to show how young and naive she is and how y’all need to stop treating her like she’s a mature young adult when she’s literally a 14-[year]-old kid [shake my head].”

Brown later clarified her comments, revealing she had only seen two episodes of the show when she posted the first videos.

“So I just finished You. And I guess the other day I made a video, I was on episode two, I guess I gathered an analysis too quickly,” she admitted. “I watched episode 10 — most definitely is a stalker. But it was a really great show. So I’m really excited for season two. My bad if I upset anyone.”

The first season of You is available to stream on Netflix. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.