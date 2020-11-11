Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Death of Grandmother Who Suffered From Alzheimer's Disease

✖

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her grandmother. On Tuesday, the 16-year-old Stranger Things actress announced that her grandmother Ruth had died following a struggle with Alzheimer's, a disease she called "evil" and "cruel" in a heartbreaking tribute.

Sharing a tender black and white video of herself kissing her grandmother, Brown wrote that "there's no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point." The young actress said that through her grieving process, she has gone "thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened." She went on to open up about her grandmother’s struggle with Alzheimer's, writing that "it's so hard to sit there and watch" as it takes "away someone's ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 10, 2020 at 3:15pm PST

"I'll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little," Brown wrote. "I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far."

In the post, the actress also reflected on some of her fondest memories with her late grandmother, such as her stays at "nanny ruths house." The Enola Holmes star recalled "the smell of sweet porridge and honey" and the sound of "the news playing on the tv" when she would wake up there and "the cats walking around and the kids playing outside." Brown said she'd give her grandmother the biggest hug and say "'ill see u later,'" and as she played outside for hours on end, her grandmother would "sit there by the window and say 'dont go too far' 'stay nearby' 'its time to come in.'" After dinner, Brown said, she'd "usually sing to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap," and when it was time for bed, her grandmother would "tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like."

Brown went on to reveal that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she was not able to say her final goodbyes in person or "come home to give u one last snuggle." Instead, "FaceTime was all that we had." The actress said that she sang to her grandmother "as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget."

"She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one," Brown concluded. "I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy."