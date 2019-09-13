Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes for Faking Her Skincare Routine in Recent Video

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is expanding her teen empire into the beauty industry, with the 15-year-old recently releasing her Florence by Mills skincare and beauty line. To promote the launch, Brown shared a video that looks to have been casually filmed on her phone and shows her going through her night time skin routine, though she doesn’t actually appear to use any of the products in the clip and rather pantomimes using them over a full face of makeup.

At various points in the footage, Brown says things like “I’m really excited to use it,” “I am just applying now” and “I’m gonna go wash off” despite seemingly never doing any of these things.

Fans were generally puzzled by the whole thing and the video earned media coverage, with outlets sharing headlines like The Cut’s “What, Exactly, Is Millie Bobby Brown Doing in This Skin-Care Routine Video?” and Jezebel‘s “Please Enjoy Millie Bobby Brown’s Extremely Minimalist Skincare Routine.”

I’m in tears Millie Bobby Brown did a skincare demo using her brands products WITHOUT ACTUALLY USING THEM LOOOOOOL — kayla (@kaylawolfenden) September 10, 2019

millie bobby brown oscar campaign starting now pic.twitter.com/RKBNgWqJRR — nicole (@chastaen) September 10, 2019

millie bobby brown acting like she’s putting on face creams but literally just rubbing her empty hands on her face isn’t even that funny but it brings me so much entertainment pic.twitter.com/CBVyRztqJT — mari (@nomadthor) September 11, 2019

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Brown shared an Instagram post apologizing for the clip and explaining that she is still getting her feet wet when it comes to the beauty industry.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” she wrote. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! ily guys x #loveandlight.”

Earlier this month, Brown told PEOPLE that she decided to launch Florence by Mills, which is vegan and includes nine skincare and four makeup products, because she saw a gap in the market.

“I think there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine,” she said.. “Lightweight makeup is very important. You don’t want to cover up your beauty. You want to add to it. I think that’s what we were missing.”

