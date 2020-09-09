Miley Cyrus Snaps Insane ‘Pose of the Day’ Yoga Pic

Miley Cyrus is a known yoga aficionado, and occasionally uses social media to share snaps of herself getting her zen on.
On Tuesday, the 24-year-old used Instagram to give fans a peek at her daily practice, posting a photo of herself striking a particularly challenging yoga pose.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Up Next: Miley Cyrus Reveals Old School Throwback Photo with Younger Sister Noah
“Bhujapidasana pose of the day,” she wrote.
In December, the star shared that she couldn’t go long without practicing.
“I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again!” she wrote next to a snap of herself demonstrating a post. “Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I’m shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground!”
More: Miley Cyrus’ Latest Tattoo Has a Secret Meaning About Her Lifestyle
Check out a few more of Cyrus’ moves below.
Photo Credit: Instagram / @mileycyrus