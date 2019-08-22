Miley Cyrus Unveils New Tattoo After Being ‘Disappointed’ in Liam Hemsworth for Filing Divorce

In the midst of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus got some brand new ink. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, shared a photo of a tattoo he did on Cyrus' arm that was inspired by her recent vacation to Italy with Kaitlynn Carter. The tattoo, which sits on the top of Cyrus' right arm, is the emblem of the House of Visconti and the symbol of the city of Milan — a snake in the act of consuming a child, also known as the biscione.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Aug 21, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

"Cool old sculpture [Miley Cyrus] found in Italy," Dr. Woo captioned the black and white photo that he posted on Wednesday.

Above the image of the biscione is "Leticia Jean" in script — Cyrus' mother's name.

The new ink came the same day that Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce after both stars confirmed earlier this month that they had separated. Hemsworth, 29, officially filed in Los Angeles nearly eight months after he and Cyrus married in Cyrus' family home in December.

TMZ reports that the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" between him and Cyrus in the legal paperwork.

A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus, 26, "didn't expect" the divorce and that she is "disappointed," but that she's "still doing well and has obviously moved on as well."

The same day that Cyrus' representative confirmed her separation from Hemsworth, Cyrus was spotted kissing her friend Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner, during their vacation in Italy. Carter and Cyrus have even been spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles once they got back from their trip.

Cyrus released a breakup song, "Slide Away," last Friday, full of lyrics that seemingly allude to a crumbling relationship: "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don't give up easily / But I don't think I'm down."

Of the scorching lyrics that seem to coincide with unconfirmed reports that Cyrus couldn't handle Hemsworth's alleged partying lifestyle, the source told PEOPLE, "She isn't trying to hurt him, but she wants to share what she's been going through. She's channeling her emotions into her work and leaning on her family and friends."

Photo credit: Samir Hussein / Contributor / Getty