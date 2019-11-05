Miley Cyrus Unfollows Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter After Breakups

Miley Cyrus’ recent breakups are Instagram official. The pop star unfollowed ex-husband Liam Hemsworth amid their divorce as well as Kaitlynn Carter, who she dated for about six weeks after announcing her split from Hemsworth. For his part, Hemsworth also appears to have unfollowed Cyrus, although Carter still follows her.

The unfollows come a day after Carter published an essay detailing her whirlwind romance with Cyrus, revealing that she was “in love” with her.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter wrote, referencing the Italian vacation she and Cyrus went on with Cyrus’ sister Brandi.

The impassioned statement, in which Carter called the experience her “first and only romance with a woman,” flies in the face of previous reports that said Cyrus and Carter were never that serious and are now just friends.

“It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either,” The Hills: New Beginnings star went on. “Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type.’”

“I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before,” she wrote. “It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn’t have to think about a thing or over-analyze. It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

Despite the unfollows from Cyrus, she seems to be on civil terms with both Carter and Hemsworth, the latter of whom said he wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness” in a post confirming their split over the summer. Meanwhile, Cyrus tweeted, “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter are “still friends” even amid Cyrus’ whirlwind relationship with Cody Simpson. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” the source said.