Miley Cyrus Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Gucci Sneakers

Miley Cyrus has a knack for getting people talking, and one of her latest posts on Instagram is doing just that. The “Midnight Sky” singer attended the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show, and she kept the glam going by modeling some Gucci sneakers on her Instagram account after the show.

Cyrus shared some photos of herself getting ready for the show and she modeled some Gucci sneakers that looked much more comfortable than the strappy heels she donned for the show. “The shoe that sold itself,” she captioned the photo set. In the photos, Cyrus is wearing a pair of black underwear and a black crop top before stripping down to just the underwear and going topless.

Cyrus has been open about her issues with her body, particularly after the body-shaming she faced following her infamous 2013 VMA performance. Cyrus has reflected on this sad time often in the years that have followed. Last year, she talked about it directly with fans on Instagram Live, saying: “I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. All this s— because after the VMAs, where I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit. I was just so skinny and pasty, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for two years.”

“I was just starting to understand myself as an independent person, and it was just really, really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that,” Cyrus continued. “It really affected my personal life. I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure inside. And when I was wearing my little leotards and things, I had on f—ing four pairs of tights because I was so insecure.”