Miley Cyrus and 'The Last Song' Fans Mourn Kelly Preston After Her Death

Actress Kelly Preston passed away on Sunday, and Miley Cyrus' fans are heartbroken. Preston co-starred with Cyrus in The Last Song — a 2010 film with a huge impact on many of Cyrus' closest followers. They shared their thoughts and prayers for Preston together as news of her passing spread.

Preston passed away after a prolonged battle with breast cancer on Sunday, her husband John Travolta revealed. He made a public announcement on Instagram on Sunday evening, writing: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

So far, Cyrus has not shared a tribute of her own for Preston — Cyrus has been absent from social media for over a week now. However, her fans gathered under her name to remember Preston and send well-wishes to Travolta and their children.

Preston and Travolta were married for over 29 years, and had three children together — 20-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Benjamin and a son named Jett, who passed away in 2009. A representative for the family told PEOPLE that Preston wanted to "keep her fight private," and that she was "supported by her closest family and friends ... She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks you for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

To Cyrus' fans, Preston is best-remembered as Kim Miller, the mother of Cyrus' character Ronnie in The Last Song. She a subtle, understanding parent in the film who trusted her child to take a land on the right decision, even if it was hard.

Fans felt an emotional connection with Preston and her work upon hearing news of her death. Here's a look at how they honored Preston on Monday.