Miley Cyrus and 'The Last Song' Fans Mourn Kelly Preston After Her Death
Actress Kelly Preston passed away on Sunday, and Miley Cyrus' fans are heartbroken. Preston co-starred with Cyrus in The Last Song — a 2010 film with a huge impact on many of Cyrus' closest followers. They shared their thoughts and prayers for Preston together as news of her passing spread.
Preston passed away after a prolonged battle with breast cancer on Sunday, her husband John Travolta revealed. He made a public announcement on Instagram on Sunday evening, writing: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."
So far, Cyrus has not shared a tribute of her own for Preston — Cyrus has been absent from social media for over a week now. However, her fans gathered under her name to remember Preston and send well-wishes to Travolta and their children.
Preston and Travolta were married for over 29 years, and had three children together — 20-year-old Ella, 9-year-old Benjamin and a son named Jett, who passed away in 2009. A representative for the family told PEOPLE that Preston wanted to "keep her fight private," and that she was "supported by her closest family and friends ... She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks you for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
To Cyrus' fans, Preston is best-remembered as Kim Miller, the mother of Cyrus' character Ronnie in The Last Song. She a subtle, understanding parent in the film who trusted her child to take a land on the right decision, even if it was hard.
Fans felt an emotional connection with Preston and her work upon hearing news of her death. Here's a look at how they honored Preston on Monday.
RIP
Kelly Preston, who played Mileys mom in ‘The Last Song’ has sadly passed away! RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/1BHgx1mwNh— Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) July 13, 2020
Timing
yesterday i was watching the she will be loved video and remembering how kelly preston played mileys mom on the last song, and how miley and liam sang she will be loved in the movie etc... and now i wake up to the news that she passed away, omg 😞 so sad, rip🤍— 𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝔥𝔞𝔭𝔭𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰 🕷 (@bitcheskingdom) July 13, 2020
Director Nicholas Sparks
My deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Preston, and all who knew and loved her. She was an absolutely lovely human being and it’s an honor to have had her be a part of The Last Song. She will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DeOlbLmTFK— Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) July 13, 2020
Fond Memories
Kelly Preston... i always remember her as being so nice to Miley when The Last Song was out. I had no idea she was sick. RIP. https://t.co/61jdYK3qSq— anna (fan acct) (@milegend) July 13, 2020
Prolific
Rest in peace Kelly Preston. Utterly heartbreaking. She stared in many greats movies, including The Last Song, playing Ronnies mom. #ripkellypreston— Miley Merch - OFFICIAL only! (@06ogmc) July 13, 2020
Other Work
kelly preston was an icon in my fave childhood/teen movies omg the mum in what a girl wants? jet stream in sky high? cat in a hat? also the serve that was the last song with my lil miam heart? she will be missed 😔 #RipKellyPreston pic.twitter.com/mYneme0MPM— 𝚝𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚊 ♡ (@hopeIessromntic) July 13, 2020
This sad asf I just realized she was the mom in Sky high, What a girl wants ,The last song, Jack Frost and fucking cat in the hat! She was everybody momma damn😪 https://t.co/Swyzbn41Cz— Madi Stevens (@madisonrstevens) July 13, 2020
Photos
Rip Kelly Preston 😭💔 (mileys mom in the last song) pic.twitter.com/NWy1vf5Mjt— MC (@miIeyraycyurs) July 13, 2020