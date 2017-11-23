Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans With ‘Baby’ Snap Clutching Her Stomach

Miley Cyrus sent fans into a frenzy with her latest Thanksgiving Day snap.

The “Malibu” singer shared a photo with fans of herself clutching her bloated stomach, teasing about her “baby.”

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

“So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain’t it ironic?” she wrote, adding “Vegan Turkey Baby.”

The singer kicked off her Thanksgiving celebrations early to coincide with her birthday, so she had some traditional holiday foods to enjoy while turning 25.

Cyrus clutched her seemingly bloated stomach while posing with her birthday balloons as fiance Liam Hemsworth snapped the photo.

Though Cyrus only joked of her food baby and not a real ones, fans freaked out thinking The Voice judge was announcing something bigger.

“There’s clearly a bump,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Come on! That belly can’t be from the thought of eating turkey for Thanksgiving!!! That’s pregnant belly!”

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been on-again, off-again since they starred in the Nicholas Sparks-inspired film The Last Song together in 2009.

After three years of casual dating, the couple announced their engagement in June 2012, they called it quits in September 2013.

But in early 2016, rumors sparked that the pair were back together; Miley confirmed in October that year that they were engaged yet again.

Cyrus will be spending the holiday and her birthday with family, minus sister Brandi Cyrus who is in Nashville.

Cyrus already started celebrating her birthday as of Wednesday night with a beautiful present from Hemsworth and some festive silver balloons spelling out “lili.”

My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/9eNPiNUeQ0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

“My man killin’ the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi [Liam Hemsworth],” she captioned a photo of a multicolored stone necklace spelling out what appears to be the Aussie’s adorable nickname.