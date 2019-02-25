Miley Cyrus Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Post About Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

Miley Cyrus had fans talking on Sunday night when she posted a photo of herself from the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, with the 26-year-old’s caption having some followers believing she might be pregnant.

The photo found Cyrus wearing black sequined gown with a low neckline from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, accessorizing with a diamond Bvlgari snake necklace and stacks of diamond rings.

“They call me MOTHER,” she wrote.

They call me MOTHER 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vQJvolG181 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 25, 2019

The wording of Cyrus’ caption instantly sparked pregnancy speculation, with fans wondering in the comments whether the newlywed was trying to tell them something.

“Confused. Is this a sexy mommy thing or a pregnancy announcement miley cyrus edition?” one asked.

“Yeah you’re mom af, but is this a hint ma’am,” wondered another.

“If you’re pregnant congrats,” tweeted a third.

Mostly, though, the comments were full of fans exclaiming over Cyrus’ afterparty look.

Fine, fresh, feminine, style to ELEVEN 🖤 — ✨Catelynn Marie✨ (@CatelynnMarie) February 25, 2019

Despite any speculation, it’s pretty safe to assume that Cyrus is not pregnant, judging by the fact that she followed the post with another photo that was captioned “Dog Mom.”

Dog Mom 🐾 pic.twitter.com/SPIPwNw42u — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 25, 2019

Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, share multiple pets including seven dogs, four cats, two pigs ad two horses, so “dog mom” is a bit of an understatement when it comes to the singer and her animals.

Cyrus previously sparked pregnancy rumors in January when she was photographed in Miami, but a recent Vanity Fair profile revealed that any perceived bump was the result of her caftan blowing in the wind.

When the speculation initially started, the Tennessee native quickly shut things down by joking about the viral egg that was sweeping Instagram at the time.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too!” Cyrus tweeted. “‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsoworth tied the knot in December, and the singer wrote in a note she shared with Vanity Fair that she’s not sure they would have married had it not been for the California wildfire that burned down their home in November.

“I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?” she wrote. “But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”

