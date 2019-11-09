Miley Cyrus Smiles Alongside Boyfriend Cody Simpson in Photo Following Major Vocal Cord Surgery

Fans were shocked to learn that Miley Cyrus reportedly underwent emergency vocal cord surgery, learning about the vocal cord issue in September while in the hospital for tonsillitis. According to PEOPLE, Cyrus elected to have the procedure this week and will have to remain silent going forward to heal. While Cyrus has already reportedly guaranteed to be back on the road in 2020 according to PEOPLE’s source and she was already all smiles in a social media photo alongside boyfriend Cody Simpson. In a photo posted to the Australian singer’s Instagram feed on Friday, Simpson wrote “success” over he and Cyrus smiling at each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miley ray cyrus (@everythingmiley) on Nov 8, 2019 at 8:57pm PST

Simpson has been by the singer’s side since she underwent her initial procedure that revealed the need to have surgery. According to InTouch Weekly, Simpson was by her bedside in the hospital and wrote a song for her while in the hospital, titled “Golden Thing.”

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out. She’s like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,’ and I was just like, ‘Alright, alright I’ll do it,” Simpson told InTouch earlier in October.

Cyrus echoed the sentiment in her own post about the visit from Simpson.

“Suddenly I am feeling much better,” Cyrus wrote on an Instagram Story post at the time. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeetest song he wrote just for me. It’s too special to be heard in full only by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week & it’s working [“Golden Thing”].”

Simpson and Cyrus started dating shortly after the singer’s breakup with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter. They became an item in the midst of Cyrus’ split from Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage. While her split with Hemsworth and Carter was very public and in every headline, the singer has spoken out asking for privacy this time around.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru (sic) from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote after she started dating Simpson. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”