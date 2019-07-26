Miley Cyrus Slams MTV VMAs With Profanity-Laced Comment After Being Snubbed

The 2019 MTV VMA nominations were announced this week, and Miley Cyrus‘ name was nowhere to be found amongst her peers including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more. Cyrus was clearly unhappy with the snub, as evidenced by a number of comments she made on Instagram following the news.

“Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year,” one fan wrote on Instagram, “unless Miley performs.” Clearly, that’s not going to happen though, as Cyrus replied back, “No f—in way.”

“They care more about a f—ing green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes [VMAS],” a second fan posted, to which Cyrus replied, “Exactly.”

The Tennessee native most recently performed at the VMAs in 2017 in support of her album Younger Now, which was released in September of that year. Her 2013 performance with Robin Thicke was the one that made headlines, when the then-20-year-old twerked on Thicke while wearing a nude latex bikini and holding a foam finger.

This year, the 26-year-old released her EP, She Is Coming, which contains her current single “Mother’s Daughter.” In November 2018, she had released her collaboration with producer Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” That video currently has over 136 million views and addresses themes including gun control and religion, while her clip for “Mother’s Daughter” makes statements on consent, female empowerment and social constructs.

In June, the fifth season of Netflix’s Black Mirror was released, with the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” featuring Cyrus as pop star Ashley O. The character became so popular that Cyrus even took the stage at Glastonbury earlier this month dressed as Ashley O to sing the fictional star’s song “On a Roll,” which was an interpolation of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole.”

Cyrus isn’t the only snubbed star at the VMAs this year, as Madonna, Katy Perry and K-pop group BTS failing to secure nominations for their recent work. Swift and Grande earned the most nominations with 10 each, followed by Billie Eilish with nine and Lil Nas X with eight.

The 2019 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 26.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer