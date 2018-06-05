Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah Bares All in New Bathtub Photos

Noah Cyrus is soaking up some suds in a scandalous set of rooftop bubble bath photos. The 18-year-old singer went totally topless on Instagram while wrapping up a vacation in Greece this week.

“vacays over. b— is back to werk. yall ready for some newww s—?” Cyrus captioned the photos, teasing new music.

Cyrus donned just a pair of oversized sunglasses for the playful photos while she covered herself with her hands (and an emoji) and played in the bubbles.

“Gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“So cute babe,” another said.

“Thank you for being you,” someone else wrote.

Others saw the family resemblance to her sister Miley Cyrus.

“You becoming more and more like miley every day,” someone said.

“The new Miley Cyrus,” another wrote.

“[You] look just like your big sister [Miley Cyrus]. I love you both,” one person said.

Following in Miley’s footsteps, Noah has already made quite the name for herself in the music industry. Her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” hit number one on Spotify’s Viral Global Chart last year, and she dropped her latest single, “Team,” with MAX a few weeks ago.

Noah gushed over her sister last year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where Miley sang her single “Malibu” and debuted her new look.

“I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don’t see a new Miley [or] an old Miley,” she explained to E! News. “Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don’t know. I just see her as my sister and the person I’ve loved since I was a baby.”

She continued, “She’s my sister and she doesn’t change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want.”

She went on to add that Miley has already imparted wisdom on her, especially as she continues to grow more famous.

“My sister [Miley] taught me not to read comments and stuff and I turned my comments off on Instagram for a little while and they’re back on,” Noah shared.

At the time of Miley’s apparent career and image transformation, she clarified why she dramatically changed from Disney’s Hannah Montana starlet to “twerking at Juicy J shows” and posting on social media about drinking and drugs.

“That’s why as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma,” she explained in an interview last year. “I had to break free.”

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day,” the 25-year-old singer said. “It was a lot of time with Dad and Grandma.”

Whether Noah is in her “breaking free” phase or the risqué photos are here to stay, the family resemblance is strong with the sisters.