Miley Cyrus Reveals ‘Rock the Boat’ Video as Liam Hemsworth Split Prompts Fans to Weigh In

Miley Cyrus is rocking the boat in more ways than one! The “Mother’s Daughter” singer’s personal life is stirring up all kinds of drama, and she’s also been posting some eye-popping snaps on her social media accounts. One in particular shows the 26-year-old pop star in a white bikini and dancing against a fence to Aaliyah’s song “Rock the Boat.”

ROCK THE BOAT ❤️ 🇮🇹 ❤️🇮🇹 Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level ! pic.twitter.com/srqSO4TuSs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 9, 2019

“ROCK THE BOAT,” Cyrus typed alongside heart and Italian flag emojis. “Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!”

A lot of fans cheered on the former Hannah Montana actress and encouraged her to keep embracing her individuality as news of her breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth started to spread.

Yesss enjoy yourself babe, you deserve it. Love you SO MUCH!! ❤️❤️ — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) August 9, 2019

Living your besttt life they hate to see it — your fave is problematic (@flopasaurusex) August 9, 2019

the most perfect human being on the planet i SWEAR — sammi (@alwaysbreathin) August 9, 2019

Other also complimented Cyrus’ song choice, which came from Aaliyah’s 2001 self-titled album.

Aaliyah, who died in August 2001 at age 22, has been hailed as an R&B legend whose career ended too soon, and Cyrus showing appreciation for her and the 2001 track went a long way for some.

Who knew you had such great taste in music 😄 pic.twitter.com/5c4u34ojrB — Aaliyah Ireland🇮🇪☘️💚 (@Aaliyah_ireland) August 9, 2019

Sis has good taste lol — lash tech (@badgalratii) August 9, 2019

QUEEN AALIYAH pic.twitter.com/hUNhFmnepr — Alice Chater Daily Update (@ACDailyUpdate) August 9, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits recently, despite marrying in December 2018. The news leaked out on Saturday night, with Cyrus’ publicist issuing a statement on the couple’s behalf.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative told media outlets. “Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images