Miley Cyrus Reveals NSFW Alarm Reminders on Her Phone

Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from questions of sexuality, and that transparency has really connected with a lot of her fans. As people grapple with dating and romance in the midst of a global pandemic, Cyrus has a great recommendation: focus on self-pleasure. She chose to share this message in a hilarious and NSFW way on Instagram. Cyrus took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of "an actual alarm on my phone:" "CHARGE SEX TOYS" for 11 pm. She captioned the screenshot "find yourself a me" alongside a number of suggestive emojis for effect.

This isn't the first time that Cyrus has advocated for extra safe sex practices during the coronavirus pandemic. "I do a lot of FaceTime sex," she told Howard Stern in December. "It's the safest sex." Cyrus claims that she's "not getting COVID" and that dating during a pandemic has been "really interesting and challenging."

"I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people," Cyrus told Stern. "It’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f----- up."

Cyrus admitted in the same Howard Stern interview that she would "always" love her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but that shared trauma forced them into a marriage that wasn't built to last. "We were together since [I was] 16. Our house burned down," Cyrus explained. "We had been, like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married — but when we lost our house in Malibu, which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice."

"In trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire," Cyrus continued. "Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like, deer run into the forest."

"You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," Cyrus concluded. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Ultimately, the relationship ended because there was "too much conflict." Since their split in August 2019, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter. After their whirlwind affair, Cyrus dated Australian singer Cody Simpson before they called it quits in August 2020.