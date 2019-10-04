Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Leaning’ on ‘Old Friend’ Cody Simpson Following Breakups With Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is reportedly “leaning” on her friend, Australian singer Cody Simpson, following her back-to-back breakups with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. Simpson and Cyrus were reportedly seen kissing at a Los Angeles grocery store earlier this week, but an insider told InTouch Weekly the two are just “old friends.” Cyrus broke up with Carter last month, just a few weeks after she announced her divorce from Hemsworth.

“Miley and Cody are old friends. Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” the InTouch Weekly source said. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comments came after a witness told E! News Thursday that Cyurs and Simpson were seen at a Los Angeles grocery store. The witness said the two shared a “quick kiss” while shopping. Cyrus was “dressed casually in a tank top” and Simpson “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there,” the witness said.

InTouch Weekly‘s source said Cyrus is “trying to figure it all out” after her “whirlwind” romances.

“It’s been like Hurricane Miley swooped in, but now she realizes that she needs to let the dust settle before she gets into another relationship,” the source said. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley and that’s what she needs right now… He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”

Cyrus and Simpson have “a ton in common,” the source went on, adding that they love playing music together. They are now both single and have a “special connection.”

“They’re both single and have seen each other go through many romances and breakups. They have a special connection. And now it’s a bit more than just friends. Everyone is curious to see where this goes,” the source said.

Simpson previously dated models Clair Wuestenberg and Gigi Hadid. The one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant once discussed his close relationship with Cyrus in a December 2015 interview with GQ.

“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood,” Simpson said at the time. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

Cyrus married Hemsworth in December 2018 and they announced their split in August. The two were together off and on for more than a decade. Cyrus then dated Carter, but the brief romantic relationship ended in late September.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their split. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia (Miley Cyrus); Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows (Cody Simpson)