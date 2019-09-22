Miley Cyrus Releases Slew of Bondage Concert Photos After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus isn’t letting a rumored breakup from new fling Kaitlynn Carter slow her down. Just hours after news broke of the split, the “Slide Away” singer was back on stage for the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Clad in a full-on leather ensemble, Cyrus rocked the stage playing numerous hits from her catalog, as well some covers.

She played her own tracks “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” “Slide Away” and “Mother’s Daughter,” as well as her collaboration with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” As far as covers, the 26-year-old former Hannah Montana actress pulled off her own renditions of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” and Ariana Grande’s “Don’t Call Me Angel.”

Cyrus even went on to share a video of her “Black Dog” cover on Instagram to accompany the slew of shots she posted from the event.

As for the Carter breakup, Cyrus is apparently still close with the Hills: New Beginnings cast member, but only as friends.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a unnamed source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

This is Cyrus’ second high-profile this year. She and husband Liam Hemsworth separated earlier in 2019, with the news becoming public on Aug. 10.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ told PEOPLE at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

