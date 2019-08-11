Miley Cyrus References Her Hit ‘The Climb’ With New Photo Following Liam Hemsworth Breakup

Miley Cyrus referenced one of the biggest hits of her early career in a tweet she shared after her breakup from now-estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth. She mentioned the title of “The Climb,” the 2009 smash hit from Hannah Montana: The Movie, alongside a photo from her trip to Italy. She posted the tweet hours after she announced the end of her marriage to Hemsworth.

Life’s a climb… but the view is great. pic.twitter.com/mE8lYlfCMQ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2019

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” she wrote in the tweet.

While this was not a direct line from “The Climb,” the caption does have the same theme as the song, written by Jessi Alexander and Jon Mabe. The song is a power ballad, with the singer talking about facing the challenges in life and how it is the journey that is more important than the destination.

“There’s always gonna be another mountain/ I’m always gonna wanna make it move/ Always gonna be an uphill battle/ Sometimes I’m gonna have to lose/ Ain’t about how fast I get there/ Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side/ It’s the climb,” Cyrus sings in the chorus.

The “Climb” tweet was one of three messages Cyrus shared after her representative released a statement on the breakup.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote in the first tweet, along with more photos from Italy. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” Cyrus wrote in another tweet, adding a blue heart emoji.

Hemsworth and Cyrus married in December 2018, almost a decade after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Cyrus announced their split on Saturday, after photos of Cyrus in Italy without her wedding ring.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

It is not clear when Cyrus and Hemsworth really broke up. Fans think it happened weeks ago, as her most recent Instagram posts do not include Hemsworth. Instead, she posted photos of herself having fun during the summer, including the hashtag “Hot Girl Summer.”

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images