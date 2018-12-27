Miley Cyrus Poses With Her Famous Parents in New Wedding Photos

Miley Cyrus is giving fans another look into her surprise nuptials to husband Liam Hemsworth, allowing mom Tish Cyrus to share photos of herself and dad Billy Ray Cyrus from the secret event.

Thursday, Tish posted two photos from her daughter’s wedding on Instagram —one featuring Miley and her dad posing with her bouquet and another of the new bride with both her parents.

“This makes my heart so happy ….” she captioned the photos, adding a heart emoji.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer broke the news Wednesday that she and her longtime partner had tied the knot in secret over the weekend in a low-key elegant ceremony in their Tennessee home, sharing photos of herself and her new husband embracing with the captions, “10 years later …” and “This is probably our one – millionth kiss.”

Fans had suspected that the couple might have decided to get hitched after a family friend shared photos on their Instagram Story Sunday showing Cyrus in a white dress with “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons in the background.

Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus, who attended the wedding, also took to Instagram after the news came to light with congratulations of her own.

“Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin’,” she captioned a screenshot of the couple’s wedding photos. “Love you both.”

Cyrus and the Australian actor first met in 2009 while filming the Nicholas Sparks movie, The Last Song, announcing in March 2010 that they were dating off screen as well. In 2012, the couple got engaged, but called things off a year later, to the heartbreak of their many fans. In 2015, the couple began to rekindle their relationship, and in 2016, revealed that they back together, with Cyrus sporting her engagement ring once more.

The songstress has spoken before about how much her wedding would mean to her, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 on the comedian’s daytime show, “This is the one day that it’s what I choose and every detail is things that I love and I think that look. I don’t want people to ever forget about that. There is some rumor going around that I’m having like 47 weddings. I’m not. I’m having one wedding. That’s my day and whatever I want on that day will be about me and that moment. That look of love.”

