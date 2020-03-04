Miley Cyrus’ New Naked Lady Tattoo Draws Some Strong Responses by Fans

Miley Cyrus debuted a brand new tattoo on Sunday that has some fans divided. The new ink on her right tricep features the outline of a naked body, as inspired by artist Henri Matisse’s work titled “Le Nu aux oranges” (“Nude With Oranges”). The new body art also appears to have been partially inspired by the late Leonard Cohen’s art and poetry book, Dance Me to the End of Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:49am PST

Cyrus quoted Cohen in the caption of her post that debuted the new ink, writing, “Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic til I’m gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tattoo has plenty of her die-hard fans gushing, while others aren’t so sure about it. Scroll down to see how social media reacted to the new ink.

​

There were plenty of fans who couldn’t get enough of it.

“OH MY GOD THIS IS LOVELY MILEY !!!!” one Instagram user commented on her post.

“Your tattoos are all so beautiful. YOU are beautiful,” another wrote with a crying emoji.

“Beautiful,” someone else gushed.

“you werent kidding when you said you got the power in mothers daughter,” another said, referencing one of Cyrus’ songs.

Plenty of others simply left fire emojis in the comments to share their enthusiasm.

​

And then there were those who vehemently disliked it.

“[What the f—] no [laughing out loud],” one Instagram user wrote.

“the worst tattoo what are you doing miley,” another said with crying emojis. “[it’s] horrible.”

“[Laughing my a— off] hope you didn’t have to pay for that tattoo,” someone said.

miley’s new tattoo is awful. omg. she’s losing her mind pic.twitter.com/kFMEdWjc06 — ًً (@yorangabriel) March 2, 2020

i wish miley stopped getting tattoos 🙄 — inseparable 🦋 (@okaayprincess) March 2, 2020

​

Others were amazed by the amount of body art the singer has gotten as of late.

“Queen of tattoos,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re running out of space!” another said with a crying laughing emoji.

Seriously how bored is she if she just get’s new tattoos seemingly everyday(no shade) 🤣🤣🤣 — 𝒾’𝓂 𝒶 𝓁𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓁ℯ 𝒷𝒾𝓉 𝓊𝓃𝒽ℴ𝓁𝓎 (@MileyMCCyrus_) March 3, 2020

​

I’m obsessed with Miley’s tattoos — c (@NewsOnMileyRay) March 3, 2020

Can miley just do a tattoo sleeve at this point — 💟 (@partyupdastreet) March 3, 2020

​

“im unhealthly obsessed with your tattoos,” one fan wrote.

“Wow… what happened to the good girl,” another said.

to be fair all of miley’s tattoos are really well done and as individual pieces i pretty much dig them all but all together it is a mess — Sofi the gemini 🥦 (@drugsbalIads) March 2, 2020

​

Others defended Cyrus from those hating on the tattoo.

If you don’t like Miley’s new tattoo, go do something else, honey. — g e r m a n (@germanxsmiler) March 2, 2020

Miley’s hometown just got destroyed by tornadoes and y’all are worried about a tattoo on HER body. No words. — Jordan (@jordangaias) March 3, 2020