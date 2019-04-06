Miley Cyrus Mourns Her Dog Floyd 5 Years After His Death

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her beloved dog Floyd on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The pop star has been frequently posting new phots and videos on her Instagram story as she prepares to launch her new era later in 2019. Her messages took a somber tone Monday when she took some time to honor her beloved Alaskan Klee Kai dog, who passed away suddenly five years ago.

“5 years later and I still miss you baby Floyd,” Cyrus wrote in the first photo, showing a throwback photo of herself performing with a “RIP Floyd” shirt on her Bangerz tour.

Cyrus continued the tribute with a photo from the giant inflatable Floyd statue she added to decorate the stage during her Bangerz tour, which became a tribute to him after his passing.

“I feel you Floyd. You are with me today. I think I will take on your favorite hike,” Cyrus wrote, along with a flower emoji and RIP hashtag.

It seems Cyrus did take that hike Monday, as her next photo featured herself and one of her other dogs while walking on a sunny day.

“Missing who I’ve lost while loving who I have,” she wrote on the touching photo.

Cyrus ended the sweet tribute to her beloved puppy with a throwback photo of the dog.

“Miss u Floyd,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Floyd passed away suddenly in 2014 after being attacked by a coyote, PopCrush first reported, while Cyrus was away from home on tour. The death of her beloved pet left the singer in extreme pain at the time, and also inspired many songs off her subsequent album, Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz, including the emotional ballad “The Floyd Song (Sunrise).”

The singer has honored Floyd’s memory every year since his tragic passing, previously calling their connection as “a bond that was so deep it’s irrepleaceable.”

Back in 2018, Cyrus paid tribute to her dog writing: “You taught me how to LOVE without fear of loss… Every second of happiness together….was worth every minute of sadness apart… You live in my heart forever baby.”

In 2016, the actress also paid tribute to the dog on what would have been his fifth birthday.

“My dearest Floyd, i am sending you so much love and happiness on this very special day…. The day you were born,” the pop star wrote. “Weirdly enough I woke up very sick and stuck in bed.. Heart break often comes with flu like symptoms.”