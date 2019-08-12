Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Spotted for First Time Since Liam Hemsworth Split

Just two days after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their split, the singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles without a care in the world. According to the Daily Mail, Tish was seen grabbing coffee with a friend on Sunday near her L.A. pad.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s mother was all smiles, seemingly unfazed by the sudden drama surrounding her daughter’s relationship with the Last Song actor. She sported green cargo pants, a black tank top, and sliders.

While Tish is out and about in L.A., her daughter is currently vacationing in Italy, where she was spotted smooching friend Kaitlynn Carter, who split from her husband Brody Jenner just last week after a year of marriage.

Photos of the kiss, which emerged Sunday, came just days after Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed in a statement that they had separated. Their split comes just months after they tied the knot in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative confirmed the breakup to multiple outlets on Friday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In the wake of the announcement, Cyrus has been active on social media, sharing several photos from the Italian Alps alongside captions that seem to allude to the rift in her relationship.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she captioned two photos on Sunday. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘ Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has remained relatively mum regarding the breakup, telling the Daily Mail Australia that “I don’t want to talk about it.”