Miley Cyrus Collaborates With MAC Cosmetics for $10M Donation to 250 Organizations Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sweeping much of the world, singer-songwriter, Miley Cyrus is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics for a massive donation in aiding coronavirus relief. Through the brand’s Viva Glam campaign, the ambassador revealed via social media that she made a $10 million donation, which will help local organizations stepping up during the pandemic, which has currently affected more than 1.2 million worldwide, and more than 330,000 in the U.S. as of this writing.

“I am so proud to have been chosen to announce MAC Cosmetics efforts because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I was Viva Glam ambassador in 2015 and had the opportunity of volunteering at LGBTQ LA, which one of the MAC Viva Glam grantees that will be getting this funding. The VIVA GLAM efforts are only made possible by the continuous support of the MAC community and those who purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick of which 100% of the proceeds goes towards these local organizations. To get involved you can purchase any current shade of the current lipstick or send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via twitter or Instagram with hashtag #vivaglam.”

The massive donation will aid in essential needs and services that are on the front lines of helping people at higher risk, and split up between 250 charities across the globe, per ABC News.

The brand’s Viva Glam campaign launched in 1994 during the peak of the AIDS epidemic, with MAC donating 100 percent of the selling price of Viva Glam lipsticks directly to organizations to help support individuals living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. While the campaign will continue to lend its support to these efforts, it is offering additional emergency COVID-19 relief funds that will be designated to support vital services impacted, such as the delivery of food supplies, effective medication and testing, as well as treating diagnosed cases, particularly those who are high risk due to being immunocompromised.

“VIVA GLAM has never been about one cause, but about support to vulnerable communities,” John Demsey, chairman of the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM FUND and executive group president of The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement per ABC News. “It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets.”

Some of the grantees Viva Glam will support include Project Angel Food, an essential service that delivers three weeks of emergency meals to critically ill clients, and Partners in Health that provides infection control measures, while utilizing global supply chains for environments where shortages of masks, gloves and handwashing facilities occur and can worsen.

