Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Separation Reportedly ‘Not Surprising’ to Stars’ Inner Circles

New details from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s separation are emerging, revealing the sad rift between the married couple. The two performers have both been hard at work in recent months, and their representatives said they needed time apart as their schedules diverge. However, sources told PEOPLE that there is more to it than that.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had a long history together with at least two breakups in their past. The couple had their share of issues and growing pains, but by the time they married in December, they seemed to have grown past it all. A source close to them has now told PEOPLE that that was not necessarily the case.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the insider said.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source went on. “It’s not surprising at all.”

Cyrus’ representative confirmed the split on Friday night, in a statement given to E! News. They stated that the couple is on good terms, and the separation is in the best interest of their relationship.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Still, the news came just a few hours after Entertainment Tonight posted photos of Cyrus on the beach in Italy, where she was kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus was not wearing her wedding band in the pictures.

Fans were devastated by the separation, having spent almost a decade invested in Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship. The two got together in 2009 after filming The Last Song together. The romantic drama came from Nicholas Sparks and set both of them on the trajectory they are still riding today.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had two major breakups over the years, and many other rumors in between. However, they seemed to reconcile for good in recent years, and settled into a more domestic lifestyle. They were married in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ Tennessee home.

So far, there is no word of divorce for Cyrus and Hemsworth.