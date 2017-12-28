Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Plan to Start a Family in 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be the next celebrity couple preparing to start a family in the new year.

According to a source cited in a feature report from NW Magazine, Cyrus made changes this year to show how serious she was about motherhood, as the two intend to make 2018 the year they start a family.

Cyrus, 25, and Hemsworth, 27, have had an off-and-on relationship since 2009 when they were on the set of the film, The Last Song. Since then they have broken up twice, and engaged in 2012 before splitting again in 2013. They reconciled and became engaged again in 2016.

In the last year, Cyrus has actively changed her lifestyle and public persona.

“I f—ing hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said in May.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she said. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

She was reflective as the VMAs approached this summer, even apologizing for her act with Robin Thicke from several years prior.

The former Disney childstar told Harper’s Bazaar that she has moved on since then, and was ashamed of it.

“It became something that was expected of me,” she said. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F— you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

Her reflection moved to other images that she put out to fans.

Back in May, she said she’d expressed that she wished she hadn’t done the Wrecking Ball shoot.

“That’s something you can’t take away – swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that…it’s forever,” she said. “I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball.”

According to the source in the NW report — which was not confirmed by neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth — this is the year that both embrace parenthood.

“(Miley is) preparing her body for a possible pregnancy’ for the past year, giving up alcohol and marijuana,” the source said. “She told Liam she’s ready to make getting pregnant a top priority.”

Hemworth, according to the report is, “thrilled” by the advancement in their family planning, adding that he “quickly volunteered to be a stay-at-home father and take the midnight feeds.”

Cyrus previously sent fans into a pregnancy-theory frenzy with her Thanksgiving snapshot.

The “Malibu” singer shared a photo with fans of herself clutching her bloated stomach, teasing about her “baby” — which she called out as “rude” for thinking she was pregnant at the time.