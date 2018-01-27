Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga Targeted by Los Angeles Street Artist

Images of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga are being used in street art to attack the music industry ahead of Sunday’s Grammy awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the photos were created by a conservative artist who goes by the name of Sabo, who used previously released photos of the pop stars and added unto large posters that appear to be advertisements for the upcoming award show telecast set for Sunday.

After taking a closer look, the images are far more inappropriate than would be allowed in a typical ad campaign.

The fake ads feature the logos of CBS, the network airing the telecast, and the Grammys, one with a nude Gaga and another with a naked Cyrus, and each poster has the text: #WeAllKnew, a reference to the spate of allegations against powerful men in media who have harassed women, and to those who knew of the harassment but said nothing.

Some of the posters also include the text: “Long Live Music.”

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the images used for Cyrus’ poster were taken by photographer Terry Richardson, who has been accused of harassing several of his models in the past.

Sabo hung the posters early Saturday in several difficult-to-reach places in Hollywood, including behind locked, glass cases at bus stops where legitimate advertisements usually reside.

Sabo told THR he targeted the music industry because of what he considers misogynistic lyrics in rap and hip hop.

“How can anyone be upset with me putting these up when no one seems upset about what the music industry pushes to our kids?” he asked.

Sabo has targeted several big names of Hollywood in recent months. In early January, the provocateur hung posters shaming Meryl Streep, claiming she worked with producer Harvey Weinstein several times, while knowing of his tendency to allegedly harass and abuse young actresses.

The artist has also targeted supporters of the Obama administration.

