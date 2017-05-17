Miley Cyrus Reveals Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Is About Her

Miley Cyrus says that her friendship with her pop superstar pal Katy Perry goes way back. In fact, the Hannah Montana alum says they are so tight that Perry actually penned her breakout hit song "I Kissed A Girl" about her.

On Tuesday morning, the 24-year-old musician sat down for an interview with WKTU's Cubby and Carolina Bermudez. Cyrus spoke about knowing Katy now for almost a decade.

"Katy Perry, she's been a friend of mine for a really long time," Cyrus said. "We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years. I think that's my friend that I've known the longest, which is really, really weird!"

Miley Cyrus says their friendship began after Perry revealed on the radio that she wrote her 2008 tune about her.

"When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio," Cyrus said. "They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four-wheeler, actually -- my dad had this four-wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four-wheeler -- and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out."

32-year-old Katy Perry then invited Miley to attend the MTV Video Music Awards with her in 2008.

"That's when I started doing my whole VMA controversy," she said. "I was like, 'I'll go with Katy Perry!' And she took me, but my mom didn't want me to go by myself, you know, like, stranger danger. So, my mom went with me in the limo with Katy Perry. And my mom, she didn't really get the joke, she just thought it was cool that I got to go with Katy Perry. So, that's how we met, and we just stayed friends."

During the interview, the former Disney channel star went on to reveal which song she doesn't like to perform live.

"'Wrecking Ball' -- I'll do it, but I don't love it," she said. "It's when you're so stoked about something and then you have to sing a song that bums you out. And I'll never live down when I licked a sledgehammer."

Miley Cyrus has also been rumored for the starring role in an upcoming biopic Blond Ambition about the life of times of Madonna. However, Cyrus says that she has someone else in mind for the part.

"I think that's a huge, huge compliment," she said after being compared to Madonna. "I don't know, if she asked me, I couldn't turn down Madonna. But Paris Jackson looks too much like Madonna. I'm the wrong pick."

