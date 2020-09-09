Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Spotted ‘Basically Having Sex’ in Hollywood Club

The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter is currently unknown, with some reports claiming the two are just friends and others, like this one from Page Six, alleging that the two women were seen “basically having sex” in a club on Friday night.

Cyrus and Carter were spotted at Soho House in West Hollywood, with a source claiming that the two were all over each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” the source said. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Aug 9, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

Cyrus and Carter’s relationship sparked speculation after photos of the two women kissing in Italy began circulating last weekend shortly after it was reported that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement via ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Earlier this month, Carter and ex Brody Jenner also announced their breakup after five years together.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps said in a statement to PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source told PEOPLE that Cyrus’ PDA with Carter is an attempt by the star to put on a brave face after her breakup.

“She’s genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face,” the source said.

The Tennessee native appeared to address her split from Hemsworth in an Instagram post she shared while on vacation addressing evolution.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Cyrus wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

She also released the song “Slide Away” on Friday that is almost certainly about her relationship with the actor.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham