Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Send Brody Jenner a Weed Bouquet for His 36th Birthday

Brody Jenner celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and he received one unusual present from his ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus, who sent him a weed bouquet.

The reality star showed off the gift on his Instagram Story, displaying a box from Lowell Herb Co, a California-based cannabis farm in which Cyrus is an investor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” he said. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

“I have never seen one of these in my entire life,” he added. “Oh my God. That’s the kush too. Happy birthday to me.”

The box included plenty of products from the farm, and Jenner also showed off a card that was attached to a literal weed bouquet that read, “WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

Clearly, there are no hard feelings between Cyrus and Jenner after an initial appearance of some possible tension in a few Instagram comments after Cyrus’ split from husband Liam Hemsworth was reported.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the day after photos were published of Cyrus and Carter kissing in Italy, Jenner uploaded an Instagram post of himself with a caption that read, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brandon Thomas Lee wrote, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” to which Jenner replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus spotted the comments and interjected, “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Jenner and Carter announced in early August that they were splitting after five years together. Over the weekend, Jenner issued a statement on Instagram defending his ex from the negativity she was receiving as a result of her rumored relationship with Cyrus and sharing that he views Carter as a friend whom he respects.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” he wrote. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin