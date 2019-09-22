Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Breakup Has Social Media Shook

Just a few short weeks after Miley Cyrus made headlines with her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, it would seem that the pop star is moving on yet again. The singer and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly broke up this weekend according to PEOPLE, with a source telling the outlet that the pair plan to remain friends.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” a source told PEOPLE on Saturday.

The couple make a stunning debut as Cyrus vacationed in Italy with Carter, sharing personal snapshots on Instagram and captured by paparazzi cameras as they smooched and embraced by a pool. Part of the shock with the photos was the news that Cyrus and Hemsworth had split, with the actor later officially filing for divorce.

Carter had also recently ended her relationship with The Hills star Brody Jenner, leading to some fun interactions after all the news broke. The end of the relationship between Cyrus and Carter is only the latest chapter of a wild story, with many fans dropping their thoughts on social media. This includes Jenner’s co-star Spencer Pratt.

Some fans were quick to point out what they felt was the obvious about the relationship.

“Who thought they were gonna last? Let’s be honest, she is going thru a divorce with someone she is still in love with even if things between them didn’t worked out,” one fan wrote.

“No offense but I thought Kaitlynn was just a Rebound anyway,” another added.

“And just yesterday they were so in love according to the headlines,” a third wrote.

A few other commenters felt that this means Cyrus and Hemsworth might somehow find their way back to each other.

“Cyrus will probably want her husband back but it won’t happen due to her public discretions,” one wrote on Twitter.

“Miley needed space!!! Be with her family. Kaitynn Carter needed her space to or get back with Brody,” another added.

And there was even a little fan dreaming that Cyrus could move on to someone like model Stella Maxwell, who was previously connected to Cyrus in 2015 and recently ended a relationship with Kristen Stewart in July 2019.

Stella Maxwell sliding into her DMs like pic.twitter.com/ri0DxA0x3g — Sugar (@SkeetDeville) September 21, 2019

But most seemed to be either full of snarky commentary or nasty comments referencing Cyrus’ sexuality. This resulted in some fans going on the defensive for the pop star.

“They never publicly announced a relationship, they were both facing a divorce and had each other’s support, a defender wrote.” “[Whatever] they decided to do with it/after it it’s only their business so people in this comments should really stop being so ignorant and unnecessarily rude.”