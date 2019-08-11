Miley Cyrus May Have Just Shaded Liam Hemsworth on Kaitlynn Carter’s Instagram

Miley Cyrus is apparently loving single life, so much so that she may have tossed some shade at her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus has been partying it up with The Hill: New Beginnings cast member Kaitlynn Carter in Italy, and appears in Carter’s latest Instagram Story post. The 26-year-old is shown singing along to one of her own songs, 2013’s “SMS (Bangerz).”

The line that Cyrus sings is where the possible shade comes in. The song, which was released after Cyrus and Hemsworth initially broke up before their March 2016 reconciliation, includes a lyric about not needing her male partner.

“Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial,” she sings, also referring to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus’ publicist released a statement to various media outlets on Saturday night, confirming that the pair had separated after 9 months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative told media outlets. “Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed pic.twitter.com/aM2Dlq0clS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2019

My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …. 💙 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 11, 2019

Cyrus also spoke out herself on Sunday, penning a post about “evolution” and how “change is inevitable.”

Hemsworth has not spoken out, as of press time.

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CFN