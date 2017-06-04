Miley Cyrus Reveals Ultimate Throwback Photo Of Her Grandparents From The ‘50s

Many of Miley Cyrus‘ fans know that her father is famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, but the pop sensation recently took to Instagram to show off even more of her family history, sharing a snap of her grandparents back in the ’50s.

❤️Proud of WHO I came from ❤️ picture of my pappy & mammaw in ’55 ! @billyraycyrus parents …. my grandparents! 🙂 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Cyrus was clearly overjoyed to show the photo to her followers, mentioning she was “❤️Proud of WHO I came from” and referring to them by the adorable nicknames “pappy & mammaw.”

Earlier this year, Cyrus went on a brief hiatus from social media to focus on her new album, Malibu. Now that she’s back to being a regular user, Cyrus keeps showing off how proud she is of her family.

During a recent family photo, however, Josh Duhamel couldn’t resist poking his head into the photo to pretend he was a member of the Cyrus clan.

LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha! #BBMAs #Malibu 🌊💙🌊💙🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Cyrus clearly didn’t mind the photo bomber, including the caption, “LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha!”

The photo, which was taken at the Billboard Music Awards, featured Miley posing with family membersBilly Ray, Noah, Tish, and Brandi.

Earlier that evening, younger sister Noah shared her thoughts about Miley’s newfound sobriety.

“I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don’t see a new Miley [or] an old Miley,” she explained to E! News. “Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don’t know. I just see her as my sister and the person I’ve loved since I was a baby.”

She continued, “She’s my sister and she doesn’t change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want.”

With Noah being the youngest member of the Cyrus clan, everyone is especially protective over her, but are happy to help her with any pertinent advice.

“My sister [Miley] taught me not to read comments and stuff and I turned my comments off on Instagram for a little while and they’re back on,” Noah explained.

Now that Cyrus has rekindled her romance with Liam Hemsworth, it’s anyone’s guess if the famous families have a merger coming up anytime soon, as the seemingly inseparable duo have previously been engaged to one another.

