Miley Cyrus Fans Are Unhinged Following Shocking Split With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus fans were left shocked and stunned by the news that she and husband Liam Hemsworth are breaking up. The two were together off and on for almost a decade before they finally married in December 2018. The shocking news came after she shared a photo on Instagram without her wedding ring.

miley cyrus and liam hemsworth split? i’ve decided not to believe in love whatsoever. https://t.co/Di907ohLTu — mr. white (@heisenberg0999) August 11, 2019

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A few hours before her representative confirmed the split, Cyrus shared an eye-catching photo taken during her recent vacation in Italy. In the photo, Cyrus is not wearing her wedding ring, which some fans noticed before the statement came out.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split I swear they only just got back together and married so sad 💔 — dan the chatterbox 🌞🌜⭐️ (@chattymandan) August 11, 2019

Cyrus was vacationing with Kaitlynn Carter, The Hills star Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend. Before the split, tabloids published photos showing Carter and Cyrus kissing.

On Twitter, fans were crushed by the news.

“miley cyrus and liam hemsworth split” pic.twitter.com/3X40SVNIYC — lauren moorhead (@laurenmoorhead) August 11, 2019

“Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating after 6 months of marriage” Me: pic.twitter.com/dTgbduefmG — Christina (@christnageisler) August 11, 2019

How fucked up is it that I’m absolutely gutted that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have split?! — CaptainMorgan (@Gavlarrr123) August 11, 2019

I can’t believe Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split and I don’t want to believe it 💔 — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) August 11, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. They broke up in 2013, but reunited in 2015. They married in December 2018.

Nooooo 😭😭😭😭😭 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage: ‘This Is What’s Best’ https://t.co/fgAzVTy5q5 via @people — Marissa (@MarissaLynn458) August 11, 2019

Me finally connecting the dots of @MileyCyrus’s excessive “hot girl summer” content to the split with @LiamHemsworth. pic.twitter.com/w17zveHvqf — nana (@nana61432237) August 11, 2019

