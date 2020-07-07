Miley Cyrus Fans Say She Looks 'So Healthy' in New Bikini Video With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is looking happy and healthy in a new TikTok video with Cody Simpson, and her fans have definitely taken notice. The singer, who has been open about her emotional journey following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, appears to be embracing this new stage of life with Simpson by her side. The "Mother's Daughter" singer and Simpson had been friends for years before they made their relationship romantic in October, which the Australian singer told PEOPLE led to a "very, very happy" coupling. "We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?" he said at the time. Keep scrolling to see fans' strong reactions to the couple's latest video together.

TikTok Dancin' 🎶| Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson via TikTok Get you a man who will do choreographed dances with you pic.twitter.com/xQAloeUt2p — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) July 6, 2020 In the poolside video, Cyrus and Simpson perform a playfully-choreographed dance to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory. One fan account shared the video to Twitter, captioning it, "Get you a man who will do choreographed dances with you."

'Looks So Healthy' People were quick to notice Cyrus appears to have filled out from immediately following her divorce, and appears to be having a genuinely good time with Simpson. miley looks so healthy omg pic.twitter.com/6J3YG10d5s — marie || like limit (@glossywife) July 6, 2020 this was miley last september btw. so happy that she's looking so happy and healthy 💙 pic.twitter.com/2spyLbJK3U — vi ➶ (@olivearrows) July 6, 2020

'Having Fun' Regardless of any changes in her physical appearance, Cyrus' fans said the couple looked like they were "living their best life" together. Most importantly she looks like shes having fun❤️ — t (@bloodlinearig) July 6, 2020 they are sooo cute together! they are living their best life as they should — fran | mash's mine (@buzzstingod) July 6, 2020

'Liberated' While no one has an inside look into their relationship, fans noted that Cyrus seems "liberated" now in her relationship, with another Twitter user chiming in that they admired her genuine happiness. i don't know them so i can't judge their relationships, but it seems like now miley cyrus is liberated and able to truly be herself. sometimes when you love someone deeply, you try to change yourself and just end up restricting your own freedom, happiness and self expression. — ELIJAH MCCLAIN WAS MURDERED (@tiredsaturngirl) July 7, 2020 Exactlyyyy I've always admired how genuine she is and I'm glad she looks happier now — Anj (@Engy_ibrahiim) July 7, 2020

Dissing Liam Others took the opportunity to diss the Hannah Montana star's ex, saying she was "too vibrant" for the more reserved Hemsworth and needed someone on "her level" of free spirit. She was always too vibrant for his wallpapery ass — Grace 🗽 (@graceamoseley) July 6, 2020 He's just never been a good match for her. He was always trying to box her in and make her more conservative. But that's not Miley. She's a truly free spirit and she needs someone on her level. — Grace 🗽 (@graceamoseley) July 6, 2020

Sobriety Cyrus has been open recently about how her sobriety has affected her well-being, announcing she was six months sober in June on Variety's iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. Cyrus said that at the beginning, her sobriety stemmed from having vocal surgery, but she became inspired to stick with it because of her parents' past. "My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable. My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," Cyrus shared. "I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."