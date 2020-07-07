Miley Cyrus Fans Say She Looks 'So Healthy' in New Bikini Video With Cody Simpson

By Anna Rumer

Miley Cyrus is looking happy and healthy in a new TikTok video with Cody Simpson, and her fans have definitely taken notice. The singer, who has been open about her emotional journey following her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, appears to be embracing this new stage of life with Simpson by her side.

The "Mother's Daughter" singer and Simpson had been friends for years before they made their relationship romantic in October, which the Australian singer told PEOPLE led to a "very, very happy" coupling. "We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?" he said at the time. Keep scrolling to see fans' strong reactions to the couple's latest video together.

TikTok Dancin'

In the poolside video, Cyrus and Simpson perform a playfully-choreographed dance to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory. One fan account shared the video to Twitter, captioning it, "Get you a man who will do choreographed dances with you."

'Looks So Healthy'

People were quick to notice Cyrus appears to have filled out from immediately following her divorce, and appears to be having a genuinely good time with Simpson.

'Having Fun'

Regardless of any changes in her physical appearance, Cyrus' fans said the couple looked like they were "living their best life" together. 

'Liberated'

While no one has an inside look into their relationship, fans noted that Cyrus seems "liberated" now in her relationship, with another Twitter user chiming in that they admired her genuine happiness. 

Dissing Liam

Others took the opportunity to diss the Hannah Montana star's ex, saying she was "too vibrant" for the more reserved Hemsworth and needed someone on "her level" of free spirit.

Sobriety

Cyrus has been open recently about how her sobriety has affected her well-being, announcing she was six months sober in June on Variety's iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. Cyrus said that at the beginning, her sobriety stemmed from having vocal surgery, but she became inspired to stick with it because of her parents' past.

"My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself," Cyrus shared. "I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Challenges

That doesn't mean being sober has been easy. "It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun.' It’s like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun,'" she continued. The musician added that the thing she loves most about being sober "is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time," saying she no longer wanted to wake up feeling "groggy" and has been loving " feeling ready." Whatever she's doing, Cyrus seems like she's in a great place!

