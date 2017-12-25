Miley Cyrus Shares Festive Family Holiday Photos

The Cyrus family is feeling the holiday spirit!

Miley Cyrus has been using social media to share her family’s celebrations, kicking things off with a series of photos on Sunday night and continuing to post snaps on Monday.

The singer celebrated with her mom, Tish Cyrus, dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, siblings Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, as well as her grandmother.

The Voice coach gave fans a glimpse of her family gathering on Sunday night, sharing a video of her family performing a choreographed dance routine to *NSYNC’s Christmas classic, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.”

“The tree ain’t the only thang gettin LIT this year,” the star captioned the clip.

The tree ain’t the only thang gettin LIT this year. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e4jTIt8bG0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2017

During the evening, Miley and Brandi donned matching Christmas sweaters featuring a dabbing Santa Claus, which Miley later referenced in another snap where she and Brandi struck the same pose as the Santas on their sweaters.

On Christmas Day, Miley posted a full family photo, writing, “Meowy Chrimaahhhhh from my fam to yours!”

She also shared a snap of herself and sisters Brandi and Noah dabbing together.

Meowy Chrimaahhhhh from my fam to yours! pic.twitter.com/KBxm6Ij0Mn — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2017

“Cyrus sister dab!” she wrote.

Cyrus sister dab! pic.twitter.com/rvMdqbZTT4 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 25, 2017

While Miley’s fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, wasn’t present in any of the photos, the couple is sure to have celebrated on their own. As fans know, Hemsworth is an excellent gift-giver, with Miley previously sharing just a few of the presents the actor got her for her 25th birthday in November.

My mannnnnn’s already winnin! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute! pic.twitter.com/AhQHoONZml — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

