Miley Cyrus Changes Relationship Status While Hospitalized in New Photo

It seems that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have made their new relationship official, with Cyrus referring to the Australian singer as her “BF” on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Cyrus was in the hospital for what is presumably tonsillitis, posting several photos of herself in a hospital gown in a room and in a hospital bed.

“[Boyfriend] coming to visit me [at] the hospy,” she captioned one snap along with a series of black hearts.

The 26-year-old followed that photo with a black-and-white shot of herself and Simpson lying in the bed together, with Simpson holding a guitar. Her next post was a video of Simpson singing to her with the caption, “Suddenly I am feeling much better.”

“This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me,” she added. “It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week…& it’s working #GoldenThing.”

In addition to his guitar, Simpson brought some roses to the hospital, with Cyrus sharing a photo of the 22-year-old holding the gift and writing, “Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand #ImNotCrying #YoureCrying.”

Along with her some relationship updates, Cyrus shared that she is hoping to feel better in time to perform at Gorillapalooza, a charity event that will take place this weekend at the Hollywood Paladium to raise money for The Ellen Fund, which supports global conservation efforts.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza [with] [Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Bruno Mars] this weekend! Send goooooood vibes my way!” Cyrus captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. “Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!”

Cyrus and Simpson’s new status comes shortly after Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter broke things off in September after dating for around one month. After a paparazzi photo showed Cyrus and Simpson kissing earlier this month, the Tennessee native used social media to share her thoughts on the public interest surrounding her dating life, explaining that she was in a committed relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth for much of her adult life and is now in a totally new phase.

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she wrote. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

