Miley Cyrus Calls Fans Who Thought She Was Pregnant ‘Rude’

Miley Cyrus isn’t pregnant, she’s just eating good.

The “Malibu” singer celebrated Thanksgiving Day and her birthday with a whole ton of vegan tofurkey, but a photo she posted in which she’s cradling her bloated tummy had some fans thinking she was dealing with more than a food baby.

The internet was quick to speculate that The Voice coach was announcing a possible pregnancy with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.

But once the rumor mill got going, Cyrus clapped back quickly with a hilarious response.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a sh-t ton of [tofurkey],” she captioned a zoomed in version of the picture in question.

Fans loved the songstress’ sassy response, and totally related to the Thanksgiving bloating situation.

