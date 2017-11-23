Miley Cyrus Calls Fans Who Thought She Was Pregnant ‘Rude’

Miley Cyrus isn’t pregnant, she’s just eating good.

The “Malibu” singer celebrated Thanksgiving Day and her birthday with a whole ton of vegan tofurkey, but a photo she posted in which she’s cradling her bloated tummy had some fans thinking she was dealing with more than a food baby.

It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

The internet was quick to speculate that The Voice coach was announcing a possible pregnancy with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.

Miley looks pregnant omg cancelled — Miley Perfect Bitch (@iamAntonyV) November 23, 2017

Also, you look pregnant 👀 — Geraldine Lara S. (@GeralLaraS) November 23, 2017

But once the rumor mill got going, Cyrus clapped back quickly with a hilarious response.

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a sh-t ton of [tofurkey],” she captioned a zoomed in version of the picture in question.

Fans loved the songstress’ sassy response, and totally related to the Thanksgiving bloating situation.

I guess we ALL are pregnant — ً (@NicoBadKid) November 23, 2017

People always assume a woman is pregnant if she is wearing a baggy shirt. I love you for shutting that rumor down. Queen — Court (@AnatomyMer93) November 23, 2017