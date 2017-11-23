Miley Cyrus Calls Fans Who Thought She Was Pregnant ‘Rude’

Miley Cyrus isn’t pregnant, she’s just eating good.
The “Malibu” singer celebrated Thanksgiving Day and her birthday with a whole ton of vegan tofurkey, but a photo she posted in which she’s cradling her bloated tummy had some fans thinking she was dealing with more than a food baby.
It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
The internet was quick to speculate that The Voice coach was announcing a possible pregnancy with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.
Miley looks pregnant omg cancelled— Miley Perfect Bitch (@iamAntonyV) November 23, 2017
Also, you look pregnant 👀— Geraldine Lara S. (@GeralLaraS) November 23, 2017
But once the rumor mill got going, Cyrus clapped back quickly with a hilarious response.
RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a sh-t ton of [tofurkey],” she captioned a zoomed in version of the picture in question.
Fans loved the songstress’ sassy response, and totally related to the Thanksgiving bloating situation.
I guess we ALL are pregnant— ً (@NicoBadKid) November 23, 2017
People always assume a woman is pregnant if she is wearing a baggy shirt. I love you for shutting that rumor down. Queen— Court (@AnatomyMer93) November 23, 2017
QUEEN OF ENDING RUMORS— becca | cc1 (@mileysjaureguii) November 23, 2017