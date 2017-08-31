Miley Cyrus Hilariously Apologizes to Her Dad for Infamous MTV VMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus took to social media to tease her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, ahead of the MTV Music Awards with a message that is downright hilarious.

Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Fans and audiences might remember Cyrus had a very memorable twerking moment with Robin Thicke that dominated the headlines for weeks. Her show-stopping mashup with Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and her “We Can’t Stop” featured Cyrus twerking and grabbing her crotch multiple times.

With that moment in mind, the “Malibu” singer shared a meme on Sunday afternoon with an image of that very moment, but her father’s head superimposed as a ghostly figure looking unhappy.

“Sorry Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise,” she captioned the photo grinding up against Thicke.

Last month, the former Disney childstar told Harper’s Bazaar last month that she has moved on since then.

“It became something that was expected of me,” she said of her wild image. “I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F–k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

The 24-year-old is set to perform her newest single, “Younger Now,” at the VMAs Sunday.