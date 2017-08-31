Miley Cyrus and Family Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The Cyrus family just delivered an epic sing-along on Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Bill Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, join their five children, Miley, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah for an episode of the Apple Music show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the sneak peek clip, Miley rides shotgun with her brother Braison in the driver’s seat and the rest of the family sitting in the back. At one point, everyone pulls out their mullet wigs and begins singing along to Cyrus’ 1992 hit tune, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Miley, who is also wearing grillz, let 17-year-old Noah take the lead. She completely embraces the song and belts out the lyrics the loudest.

After their group sing-along, Cyrus said, “Guys, I think we can officially say the Cyrus family reunion is over.”

“That was one of the best days ever,” Miley adds.

The cameras then show a billboard of the Cyrus family, which features Miley with a pink hat and guitar and Cyrus wearing boxing gloves.

The full episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 29 at 9 p.m. ET.