Miley Cyrus Performs Tom Petty Tribute With Her Dad

Miley Cyrus has been taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week for “Miley Week,” and the singer used Thursday night’s episode to pay a special tribute to Tom Petty with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The two performed Petty’s song “Wildflowers,” adding a country flair to the rocker’s classic tune. Miley had also performed the song on The Howard Stern Show.

“It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving,” Miley said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The reason why I chose this song is because it’s hopeful. It’s hopeful rather than mourning.”

Petty passed away suddenly on Monday at age 66 after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday.

During her week on The Tonight Show, Miley also performed a touching tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas attack, performing a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom” with Adam Sandler on Monday night.

“In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, Fallon Tonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!,” she wrote on Twitter before the show.

