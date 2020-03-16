Miley Cyrus Begs Fans to Stop Hoarding Grocery Store Goods Amid Coronavirus Fears

As cities in the United States take increasingly bigger steps to attempt to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus, many people on social media are encouraging their followers to be smart about the situation, including Miley Cyrus, who warned people against panic-buying in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old accompanied her message with a clip from Hannah Montana of her character bringing home a huge shopping haul, sheepishly explaining, “It was an emergency…a really big emergency?” In a second tweet, Cyrus added, “It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint… pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

In the preceding days, Cyrus had been making a number of jokes about the coronavirus with help from Hannah Montana, including sharing a clip from the show that she captioned, “Day 2 Quarantine.”

Day 2 Quarantine pic.twitter.com/1oUZRi8PsJ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2020

She also recommended a good hand sanitizer to her followers.

On March 9, Cyrus announced that was canceling her bushfire relief concert in Australia due to concerns over the virus.

“Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show, she wrote. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

As the pandemic continued, Cyrus was not the only celebrity to caution fans against panic-buying — rapper Iggy Azalea recently called out her own mom for doing so in a tweet on March 13.

“I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue,” she wrote. “Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl… or Admit defeat.”

“Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things,” she added in a second message. “Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty