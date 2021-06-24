Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cher's 'Believe' in New Pride Special

✖

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride with a tribute to one of the most iconic artists of all time — Cher! The 28-year-old singer takes to the stage for her rendition of "Believe" in her upcoming special Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, airing on Peacock on June 25, a sneak peek of which was shared to YouTube ahead of its premiere.

"Happy Pride everybody!" Cyrus tells the audience from the Ryman Auditorium stage before launching into the number. Joining the Hannah Montana alum on stage are RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Diore Fierce as well as drag queens Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire Mylan, Iris Lefluer, and Raquel Rea Heart.

In addition to Cher's hit, Cyrus will perform some of her iconic numbers, including The Climb" and "Party in the USA," as well as cover of classic songs like "True Colors," "We Belong" and "Dancing Queen." She'll also be honoring Madonna with a medley of her hits including "Music," Express Yourself" and "Like a Prayer." Joining her on stage are Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck.

Cyrus herself identifies as queer, and in 2014 helped found the Happy Hippie Foundation, which is dedicated to rallying young people to fight social injustices against vulnerable groups including LGBTQ youth and homeless youth. She's also been open about her sexuality over the years, explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2020, "I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. … When I was 11 years old, I used to think Minnie Mouse was super f—ing hot. Which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so my odds went up."

She continued. "When I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to like tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it. So, I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me. … The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them." While she was briefly married to Liam Hemsworth, she explained to Vanity Fair in March 2019 that being in a heterosexual relationship didn't invalidate her queerness.

"I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age," she told the magazine. "We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person."