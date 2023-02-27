Miles Teller's Home Hit by Burglars

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, will come home to a damaged house after their vacation abroad. Their home was reportedly broken into earlier this month while the couple was away. Teller and Sperry, 30, were recently in Paris to celebrate Teller's 36th birthday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Sunday that someone broke into Teller's Los Angeles area home last week. The burglars got into the house by breaking a glass back door. They "ransacked" Teller's house looking for something worth stealing, but it is unclear what they made away with. Once Teller returns to California, he will have to go through his house to figure out what was missing.

The alarms at Teller's house worked, as they alerted police to the robbery. However, by the time the police arrived, the suspects were gone. TMZ's sources do not believe Teller was targeted, as there have been a string of burglaries in his neighborhood. The police have not made any arrests, but they are checking surveillance footage from the scene. Teller's representative has not commented.

Teller turned 36 on Feb. 20 and celebrated the occasion in Paris. Sperry shared photos of the couple enjoying the French capital on Instagram. "Happy early birthday my love," Sperry wrote. "Thank you to [Le Jules Verne] for an incredible dinner at the Eiffel Tower and [Four Seasons George V Paris] for everything to help surprise him... merci merci."

Teller and Sperry married in 2019 and just starred in their first Super Bowl commercial together. They appeared in Bud Light's "Hold" spot, in which the two dance to the customer service holding music with their real-life French bulldog, Bugsy. Making the commercial was a dream come true for Teller.

"It's really been an incredible year for both Keleigh and I, not just professionally but personally," Teller told PEOPLE. "So, when Bud Light came and wanted us to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial, I mean, that's the top of the mountain as far as these things go. We always look forward to watching them." Teller added that much of his dancing in the commercial was improvised.

Teller had a busy 2022, as he starred in Top Gun: Maverick and Spiderhead, which were both directed by Joseph Kosinski. Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air on ABC on March 12. Teller also hosted the Oct. 1, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live and starred in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer.