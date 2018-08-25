Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Opens up About Legal Troubles: ‘My Current Situation Is Not My Final Destination’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is still waiting to be sentenced on tax evasion charges, and has been “praying for a positive result,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said in a new interview Friday.

“We live our life one day at a time, and we’re praying for a positive result,” Sorrentino told Us Weekly of himself and fiancee Lauren Pesce. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc have been in a years-long legal situation. They were indicted back in September 2014 for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million of income. More than three years later, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018. Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return, and could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Sorrentino could be sentenced up to five years in prison, but the sentencing hearing has been repeatedly delayed. Earlier this month, Radar Online reported it was pushed to Oct. 2.

The frequent postponements have made it possible for Sorrentino to appear in season two of Family Vacation, but has complicated his plans to marry Pesce in the fall. Sorrentino told Us Weekly they are not letting his legal problems get in the way of wedding planning.

“Wedding planning is going fantastic. I don’t really know too much about it. But I know happy wife is a happy life, so whatever she wants, we’re gonna try to get her,” Sorrentino said.

Aside from his wedding plans, Sorrentino also celebrated his 33rd month of sobriety earlier this month. He took to Instagram to mark the achievement, comparing the 2011 version of The Situation to a photo of himself proposing to Pesce.

“33 Months Clean & Sober #cleanchallenge. Went from Running into a Wall to Down on One Knee. We do recover,” the reality star wrote.

Pesce and Sorrentino announced their engagement on Instagram in April. The proposal was featured in a June episode of Family Vacation. Sorrentino said Pesce has been instrumental in helping him stay on the wagon, even being there when he relapsed.

“That really meant a lot to me,” Sorrentino said on the show. “At any particular time, she could have been like, ‘I don’t need to stay here and help him fix himself, I’m gonna go and find somebody who’s already a finished product, so to speak.’ …She stuck by me the whole time. She just made me a better person.”

Pesce said in May they were not interested in a long engagement, and started thinking about a destination wedding.

“Mike and I have always, always wanted to do a destination wedding with our close family and friends,” Pesce told PEOPLE. “Our dream was always to go to the motherland and get married in Italy and have it be an experience with the people closest to us — our immediate family, his closest friends from the cast.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season two airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images