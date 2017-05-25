Mike ‘The Situation’ Reveals He Was ‘Using’ During Jersey Shore Italy

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has revealed that he was suffering from drug addiction while filming Jersey Shore.

The reality show star recently revealed he was 18 months sober after a crippling addiction to painkillers. Now, he's told E! News that his drug habits date back to his time on the hit MTV reality show.

"I was watching [Jersey Shore] for the first time in years, and I was like, 'Oh my God! I was like that?'" he said. "And then again, like I said, I was wild. I was in my twenties, and I was using heavily."

Sorrentino, who is currently appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, said his worst struggle was during season four when the cast was in Italy.

"When I watch certain seasons—mostly Italy season—it's hard for me to watch that one because I was coming at everyone for no reason apparent," he said. "And it's because—and a lot of people didn't know—I was really heavily using. I didn't know how to control my emotions."

He continued, "I was actually trying to get clean that year. It didn't really work, but I was trying that year. I was just agitated all the time...It was just a train wreck."

Sorrentino's sobriety has helped him put those anger-filled days behind him and start to move on in his life.

"[Being sober] really taught me how to be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting," he told us. "I live my life today more at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life now has changed.

"I just live such a peaceful life…I'm in a lot better place than I was maybe in my twenties."

Sorrentino's peace might have to wait a while. He is currently facing several tax fraud charges in a case that also involves his brother Marc.

