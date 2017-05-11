Mike ‘The Situation’ Drops Big News On Potential Engagement And A ‘Little Situation’

Jersey Shore alum Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, could be tying the knot in the near future.

The 34-year-old reality star opened up in an interview with Hollywood Life about his plans for the future with Pesce, 32, saying they will "possibly get engaged soon."

"Things are going really well with myself and my girlfriend," he said. "I'll be honest – I'm in my early 30's and I want to take that next step and possibly, maybe, get engaged soon; maybe have a little situation of my own...I don't know."

At the moment, Mike has not purchased an engagement ring for Lauren. However, "The Situation" did mention that he would like to buy "something very special" for his significant other.

Up Next: New Photo Of 'The Situation's Brother And Farrah Abraham Revealed: 'Laughing About Our Crazy Families'

"I would definitely want to customize it," he said. "I'm not flamboyant, but I would want to make it memorable for her and myself. TV or not, I would plan something very special."

Mike and Lauren actually dated prior to his reality TV debut on MTV's Jersey Shore. He was only 23 years old at the time but they split ways when life took them in different directions. Lauren wanted to pursue her career while Sorrentino was on the verge of becoming a fitness model before landing the gig on Jersey Shore.

When Mike isn't spending time with Lauren, he has been quite busy as he was featured on the WE tv show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and has also been in talks to do a Jersey Shore reunion.

More: Mike 'The Situation' Reveals Hilarious Jeopardy Answer In Screen Grab Photo

During an interview with E! News, Mike revealed that he would be game to appear in a reunion series.

"I would definitely be into it. I'd be excited to see the whole gang again," Mike said.

He continued by saying: "It quite possibly could be in the process. I mean, seriously. I mean, knock on the wood, I believe that it's more than rumors. I did get a phone call to say, 'Can you do it?' I said, 'I'm ready.' Like I said, I don't know exactly what it was, but I knew it was something in that topic."

When talking about why he wanted to do the reunion show, Mike said: "It's just nostalgic, man. The food, the sound of the birds, that blue sky, the waves. Seaside and MTV, they'll always have a huge place in my heart, as well as the whole cast and the crew."

[H/T Hollywood Life, David Livingston / Getty]