Mike Markle, Meghan Markle’s Estranged Uncle, Attacks and Calls Her Names

More of Meghan Markle‘s family members are coming forward to speak about the Duchess in regards to the actress allegedly cutting them off since becoming a royal. After Markle’s father Thomas Markle and half sister Samantha Markle spoke about her publicly on several occasions, now, her 80-year-old uncle Mike Markle is revealing his thoughts on the royal family member, referring to her as a “prima donna.”

“Meghan has climbed socially and left us behind, that’s how I feel,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I think that’s what happens when you’re ‘underclass’ and trying to rise above the reality of your situation,” he added.

Mike wasn’t a distant relative by any means. In fact, since he was a former diplomat who helped secure a position for her as a junior press officer at the American embassy in Argentina when she was just 20 years old for a prestigious internship. The royal was considering a career in international relations.

“Coming from her background, she may have a chip on her shoulder,” he said about his niece. “It could be that that’s part of the problem she’s having with her sister-in-law. Meghan is immature in some ways.”

“I feel that because of the way she acts, not only towards family members, but towards other people,” he continued.

But he’s not blaming Markle for the way she behaves, he’s pointing figures at her dad, his brother.

“It could be that she’s bossy towards staff because she’s been spoiled by my brother,” he confessed. “He doted on her a lot — more than he did his other children. Tom spent more time with her and helped her in school and stuff like that. Tom has more of a rapport with her than with the rest of the kids. That’s a problem.”

Then he labeled her a “prima donna” saying, “She’s a prima donna because he treated her really well.”

Her uncle went on to explain that he would have liked to have had an invitation to their wedding, and was even willing to take the place of her father since he was unable to attend to walk her down the aisle, but he received nothing. Like the rest of her family, he said that he doesn’t communicate with her because he understands “they don’t accept mail at the Palace.”

“I don’t know what I’d say to her if I could write to her. It’s up to her to make the first move as far as I’m concerned,” he said, before adding, “I’ve probably done more for her than most. I personally talked to the ambassador in Argentina for her. I helped her out and didn’t ask for anything in return. If she wants to have a closer relationship that’s fine by me, it has to come from her. She is the one that has thrown up the boundaries, not me.”

Since Markle and her husband have been the center of controversy and public scrutiny the last year or so, they’ve decided to take some much needed time off for the holiday’s, spending time with her mom in the U.S.