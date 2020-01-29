‘Mighty Ducks’: Goldberg Actor Shaun Weiss Unrecognizable in Shocking Mugshot After Allegedly Meth-Fueled Arrest

Since starring in Mighty Ducks back in 1992, things haven’t quite gone in an upward trajectory for Shaun Weiss, whose on-screen character was the humorous goalie, Goldberg. Weiss has battled some inner demons the past few years and recently found himself in hot water again. TMZ learned of another arrest for Weiss after he was booked for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. The incident occurred Sunday morning in Marysville, California. It’s his mugshot that’s making the rounds and causing quite the concern on social media.

Former actor Shaun Weiss arrested after breaking into Marysville garage https://t.co/OKZb5N5rZg — FOX40 News (@FOX40) January 29, 2020

“Heartbreaking how that drug destroys people,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gonna show my kids this progression of pics. Horrible. Perfect reason to stay far away from drugs,” another commented.

Jeeeeesuss…he had another one of these like a couple years ago and I never thought it could get worse. I maaaayyy have been wrong. — Pat Cunningham (@Theslypig21) January 29, 2020

Weiss was arrested back in 2018 for public intoxication. A year prior, he was hit with petty theft then was quickly tagged with meth possession shortly after his release. After that, he checked into a rehab facility for a brief stint. He was then picked up for shoplifting.

His friends have reportedly attempted to do all they can in helping him over the years.

God I hate this…Mighty Ducks, Heavyweights…dude was a huge part of my 90’s childhood. — Josh Lamb (@jalamb86) January 29, 2020

On a lighter note, fans of the Mighty Ducks series will soon be able to see some familiar faces lace back up as Disney + is planning on doing a reboot. An outlet, The Illuminerdi, reportedly has learned that Emilio Estevez will be returning after rumors of his inclusion began to surface shortly after word of the new release.

With the first movie releasing in 1992 and the success that came with it, the Walt Disney Company put out D2: The Mighty Ducks in 1994 followed by D3: The Mighty Ducks in 1996. An animated series, Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series, aired from 1996-1997.

In fact, the series was so popular that the company founded an NHL team, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a year after the original film debuted. Disney sold the franchise in 2005 which also saw the new ownership drop the ‘Mighty’ and switch the name to the Anaheim Ducks.