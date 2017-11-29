Mickey Rourke Defends Sylvester Stallone Against Sexual Assault Accusations

Mickey Rourke, The Wrestler star and long-time friend of Sylvester Stallone, is sharing his support for his friend in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations, claiming that the Rocky Balboa star isn’t “that kind of guy.”

“That’s all bullsh*t, man,” he said, according to The Blast. “He’s not that kind of guy. I’ve known him for 26 years – that’s not his style.”

A police report resurfaced earlier in the month that accused the 71-year-old of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1986 while filming Over the Top in Las Vegas.

The girl told Las Vegas police that she had been forced into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard Michael “Mike” De Luca at the former Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. She also claimed that both men forced her to perform oral sex on them. She told police that Stallone said that he and De Luca “would have to beat her head in” if she told police.

Stallone has denied the accusations against him, and Michelle Bega, a spokesperson for the actor, spoke to TMZ regarding the incident.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Bega said. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”