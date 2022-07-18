Mickey Rooney Jr., Musician and Eldest Son of Mickey Rooney, Dead at 77

Mickey Rooney Jr., the oldest son of Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney and one of the original Mouseketeers died Saturday at his home in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 77, Deadline confirmed Monday. Rooney Jr.'s death was announced by former actor Paul Petersen on Facebook. Petersen didn't share his friend's cause of death but shared some of his memories of his former fellow Mouseketeer from their short-lived stint on the Disney show.

"Mickey Rooney, Jr peacefully passed away this morning in Arizona. For the past many years, he lived with and was in the care of Chrissie Brown and her family," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I first met Mickey, the oldest of nine siblings sired by his famous father when he and Timmy were hired by Disney to be Mouseketeers in 1955. Mickey Junior was tall and talented. He could sing, dance and act...and get in trouble. We three were fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse!"

After his brief time as a Mouseketeer, Rooney Jr. went on to appear in a number of films, including the 1967 film Hot Rods to Hell and the 1975 TV movie Beyond the Bermuda Triangle. Rooney Jr. also was an accomplished musician on the guitar, keyboard and drums, and would form a band with brother Tim Rooney that appeared on the show Shindig! in the 1960s. Rooney Jr. would also play in bands with Willie Nelson and even starred alongside him in the 1980 feature Honeysuckle Rose.

Rooney Jr. did struggle with substance use throughout his life but became a Christian and founded an evangelical ministry later in life. "Mickey Junior was the personification of 'damaged goods,'" Petersen said. "He gave all he could. I was born on the same day as Mickey's father and 'The Mic' gave me, unsolicited mind you, the most useful advice I ever got. It is one of my greatest sorrows that he didn't do the same for his son. Mickey Rooney Junior. Rest In Peace at last. We will see to your wishes."

Mourners were asked to contribute to Petersen's nonprofit, A Minor Consideration, in Rooney Jr.'s memory. "We support and defend the working children in the Entertainment Industry because that's where we grew up," the nonprofit's description reads. "Increasing Age means that our funds must match the growing needs of this community."